Home

Sports

EXCLUSIVE | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or AB de Villiers – Top T20 Batter of The Era? Former Australian Cricketer Tom Moody PICKS

EXCLUSIVE | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or AB de Villiers – Top T20 Batter of The Era? Former Australian Cricketer Tom Moody PICKS

Moody, whose team has become the first finalist of the ongoing ILT20, picked ex-South African star AB De Villiers.

Tom Moody EXCLUSIVE

Dubai: The last decade has seen the rise of T20 cricket and how. With T20 leagues being the order of the day, we at india.com and CricketCountry caught up with Desert Vipers Director of Cricket, Tom Moody to find out who he reckons is the best T20 batter of the era. Moody, whose team has become the first finalist of the ongoing ILT20, picked ex-South African star AB De Villiers.

“If you speak about the best T20 batter of the era, it has to be AB De Villiers,” Moody said during an interaction at the ICC Academy where the Vipers were having a training session on Friday ahead of the ILT20 summit clash.

You may like to read

In 78 T20I games, the ex-SA cricketer amassed 1672 runs at an average of 26.1 and a staggering strike rate of 135.2. He was also a serial match-winner in the IPL. As a part of the RCB franchise, he scored 5162 runs at an average of 39.7 and a surreal strike rate of 151.7.

We also asked him about who he feels is the best T20I batter currently. To that, he did not have any hesitation in taking Suryakumar Yadav’s name.

“Suryakumar Yadav is the best T20I batter currently,” Moody said.

When asked about the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Moody was reluctant and opted not to make any comment.

Meanwhile, the Vipers have become the first team to make it to the final of the inaugural ILT20 after beating Gulf Giants in Qualifier 1 on Wednesday by 19 runs. The Vipers now await the winner of Qualifier 2 between Gilf Giants and MI Emirates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.