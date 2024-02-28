Home

Veteran pacer Varun Aaron has picked up 29 International wickets in 18 matches he played for India.

New Delhi: India has seen a prolific rise in pacers in the last few years. Earlier, it was known more for spinners but the rise in Indian pacer artillery has been highly commendable. Fast bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj have been the heart and soul of the Indian pace attack and heroes for countless cricket fans. Upcoming names like Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, etc are working hard towards being their rightful successors.

In an exclusive conversation with India.com, former Indian pacer Varun Aaron spoke about how impressive the current Indian bowling scene has been and how bright the future of Indian pacers appears. He also talked about how much variety of skills these young pacers possess.

“I think it’s really bright because it’s great competition as well. I mean everybody is moving the ball, everybody’s bowling quick, they’re getting wickets. So at the moment you’re not just being a one-dimensional kind of fast bowler you’re seeing fast bowlers who have a very varied skill set and a high skill set. It’s not like somebody is just a swing bowler or just a fast bowler. Yes, I feel they have all the attributes you would want from a fast bowler. So with the amount of cricket India is playing and the amount of cricket in the Indian calendar in general when you consider the IPL as well, you need a big battery of fast bowlers,” Aaron told India.com.

“Fast bowling is something which is very tough on the body. If you’re pushing yourself day in and day out there are going to be injuries like it or not. It’s got nothing to do with the fast bowlers’ fitness but it’s just the nature of the sport. So yeah, the future of fast bowling is looking really good for Indian cricket,” he added.

Varun Aaron also advised the rising young pacers of India on how to avoid as many injuries as possible at a time when they have to play a lot of cricket, which increases the risk of a fast bowler injuring himself.

“You obviously have to be as fit as possible. You can’t be half-fit and be a fast bowler. Number one, you’ve got to be at the top of the fitness game and when I say fitness, it means bowling fitness, it means running fitness, it means in the gym. A lot of people just think that if you do any one aspect, you’re fit enough,” said Aaron.

“But when it comes to fast bowling, you’ve got to do all of it. Because fast bowling is very demanding on the body. It is one of the most unnatural movements for the human body to perform. And for you to be prepared for that at the highest level or at any level, you have to be training holistically, which is training yourself on the ground, in the net, and in the gym,” he added.

Aaron has been one of the veterans when it comes to fast bowling. He represented the Men in Blue in 9 ODIs and 9 Test matches, taking 29 international wickets. Throughout his 66 First-Class matches, Aaron claimed 173 wickets at an average of 33.27.

The Rajasthan pacer bid farewell to red-ball cricket after their Ranji Trophy match against Jharkhand last week but will continue to play in white-ball formats for the time being. As for now, the star pacer is helping the MRF Pace Foundation in scouting future talents.

