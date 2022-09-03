Sharjah: India takes on Pakistan on Sunday in their Asia Cup Super Four opener. There is much buzz around the game already after Pakistan thrashed Hong Kong and set up a date with India. Ahead of the mega-clash, India.com/CricketCountry spoke exclusively with ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria about the game. During the LIVE session, Kaneria spoke about the Pakistan side and also highlighted the issues the Rohit Sharma-led side is facing.Also Read - India And Pakistan Match Feels Like a Final - Md. Rizwan Makes HUGE Comment Ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 Clash

But what was stunning was that Kaneria reckoned India’s specialist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal should be dropped and young Ravi Bishnoi should be played instead. “The ball is not coming out of his hand properly and hence his flippers and googlies are not working. His show against Hong Kong was not impressive and hence the team should opt for Ravi Bishnoi,” Kaneria said during the LIVE session. Also Read - Virat Kohli Can Never Become Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma - Rashid Latif Makes BOLD Comment Ahead of Ind-Pak Asia Cup Super 4 Match

Kaneria also said he was surprised that Md. Shami and Umesh Yadav were not considered in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, and Harshal Patel. Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match: Hardik Pandya to Return; Will Ravi Ashwin Likely to Get Picked

Meanwhile, India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in a low-scoring yet typical charged-up “India-Pakistan” encounter of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in their tournament opener. With this victory, India, placed in Group A, start their Asia Cup campaign on a high note. The pair of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took India home with two balls remaining.

Man of the match Hardik Pandya put up a splendid all-round performance as he remained unbeaten on 33 runs off 17 deliveries. He smashed 4 boundaries and a six. His bowling figures read 4 overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, and 3 wickets.