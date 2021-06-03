Mumbai’s talented batsman Pranav Dhanawade shot him into the limelight after he scored a record-breaking knock of unbeaten 1009 off just 323 balls during an HT Bhandari Cup inter-school tournament game for Arya Gurukul School back in 2015. Subsequently, Dhanawade only 15 back then, was the cynosure of all eyes and the cricket boffins started comparing him legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Also Read - MS Dhoni is Best Finisher I Have Ever Seen - David Miller

However, things didn't go as planned for Pranav after scoring that record-breaking knock whereas players of his age like Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill took giant strides at the top level. Dhanawade looks back at the missed opportunities and also stated that there was a lot of pressure and expectations after he scored the magnificent knock.

"The expectation was huge after I got to the record. Every time I walked out to bat, I used to feel the pressure and that on occasions got the better of me. It became difficult for me as I lost focus at times and played a loose shot," Pranav Dhanawade said while talking to Cricket Country.

Dhanawade added that his father inspired him to take up the sport. He revealed that his father used to play Tennis ball tournaments but could not make it big.

“It has to be my father. He used to play tennis ball cricket, but could not make it big due to lack of funds and opportunities. In a way, he was the one who inspired me. I started playing the game when I was five. I used to play in the gullies with a tennis ball. It was my father who spotted talent in me and sends me to the MIG club in Bandra. That is where I started playing the game with a leather ball.”

Meanwhile, Dhanawade veered off the track after scoring the big knock and feels that inconsistency led to his downfall as he could not even make it to the Mumbai Under-19 squad.

“I missed out on making the U-19 team and that is because I was inconsistent at times. I am working on that aspect of my game. Another setback would be the pandemic. I have already missed out on two years of U-23 because there have been no trials. Now, I would like to get prepared for making the Ranji team,” he added.