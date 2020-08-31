With less than three weeks to go for the start of the 13th season of the IPL, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly feels this year TV ratings will create a record as most fans will consume the content at home on their television sets due to the pandemic. Ganguly also felt positive about the entire scenario despite CSK hit by COVID-19. Also Read - MS Dhoni Should at No 3 in Suresh Raina's Absence For CSK, Feels Gautam Gambhir

“Crowds will watch it on television…they (the broadcasters) are actually expecting the highest rating of IPL this season because they believe if (people) don’t turn up in the ground, they will be actually watching on their television sets,” Ganguly said while delivering an online lecture as part of the ‘Symbiosis Golden Jubilee Lecture Series’. “There is a positive in everything,” he added. Also Read - Suresh Raina Replacement? COVID-Hit Ruturaj Gaikwad of Sam Curran Likely to Replace CSK Left Hander in IPL 2020

Ganguly also said holding the IPL was important to ensure a sense of normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused disruption in every aspect of daily life. Asked how cricketers would feel about playing in front of empty stands, Ganguly said, “…because of the COVID and infection, you don’t want people to be too close to each other, but very soon you will see there will be 30 per cent people in the ground with social distancing. Also Read - Suresh Raina Unlikely to Play For Chennai Super Kings in IPL Again: Report

“They are properly tested and allowed to enter the ground. But I think that is going to happen over a period of time,” he added referring to the possibility of IPL’s later matches being opened for fans depending on the COVID-19 situation. “…it is actually an effort to bring life back to normal. This will go on for another five-six months till the vaccine comes and I am sure everything then will be back to normal,” he said.