‘Experienced’ Shikhar Dhawan Aims For India Selection Ahead Asia Cup And ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 | SEE Photos

In ICC tournaments Shikhar Dhawan has scored 1113 runs with an average of 65.47 and at a strike rate of 97.71, with five centuries and four half-centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan has scored Shikhar Dhawan has scored 1113 runs at an average of 65.47 in ICC tournaments. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian left-handed opener and Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan recently uploaded three images on his Instagram handle of a net session. The left-handed batsman aims to return to India’s squad ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, which is going to start on August 31, and the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, which is going to be played in India.

After having a phenomenal run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season for the Punjab Kings, “Gabbar,” aka Shikhar Dhawan, amassed 373 runs in 11 matches with a strike rate of 127.18 and an average of 41.44. Dhawan also scored three fifties, with the highest score of 99 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Though the Shikhar Dhawan-led side had a poor run in the IPL 2023 season, PBKS failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished in eighth place with 12 points in 14 matches. But PBKS’s opener scored the bulk of runs for his team and eventually, didn’t get the support from other teammates.

Shikhar Dhawan becomes a beast when it comes to ICC tournaments. In 18 matches, including the World Cup and Champions Trophy, Dhawan has scored 1113 runs with an average of 65.47 and at a strike rate of 97.71, with five centuries and four half-centuries. Also during the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2013, where the MS Dhoni-led side won the ICC Championship Trophy, Dhawan played a crucial role in giving starts to the team and was also named as the Player of the Tournament.

Shikhar Dhawan, who has not appeared in international matches for India since the beginning of 2023, was discarded from the Test and T20I teams a long time ago, and he was also dropped from the ODI squad following the away series against Bangladesh.

Dhawan has not given up hope of re-joining Team India and has been putting in the extra hard work in the nets. He posted three photographs from his net session on Instagram along with the caption:

Shikhar Dhawan in the practice session. pic.twitter.com/oDMHPdKuXp — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 17, 2023

Dhawan was seen sporting the Punjab Kings’ golden pads. He was seen practising in black shorts and a brownish T-shirt.

Can Shikhar Dhawan make a comeback in the Indian squad for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023?

After a few months, India will host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023. The tournament is expected to take place between October 5 and November 19. The first game of the major tournament will take place in less than four months.

Shikhar Dhawan has not played any one-day internationals this year, with Shubman Gill replacing him in the starting XI. Ishan Kishan is a backup opener in the Indian ODI squad; therefore, Dhawan’s selection for the Cricket World Cup this year is looking impossible.

However, if any of the top-order batsmen are injured, the selectors should consider drafting Dhawan because of his great record in ICC competitions. This gives the Indian opener a slight chance of making a comeback in the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup Indian squads.

(Written By- Utkarsh Rathour)

