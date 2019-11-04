The next edition of Indian Premier League could see the introduction of a game-changing Power Player as per which franchises will be allowed to introduce a substitute during the match.

According to IANS, the concept has been approved by the BCCI and a confirmation in this regard will be made by Tuesday. However, the rule could make its debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s domestic inter-state T20 competition.

As per the rule, captains of the teams won’t reveal their respective Playing XIs and instead, will name 15 players from which they can name a substitute either at the fall of a wicket or at the end of an over while the contest in going on.

“We are looking at a scenario where a team will not name the Playing XI,” IANS quoted a senior BCCI official as saying. “They will announce the 15 and a player can be substituted at either the fall of a wicket or at the end of the over at any point in the game. While we are looking to introduce it in the IPL, trying the concept first in the upcoming Mushtaq Ali Trophy could be the ideal way forward.”

Explaining how the rule will impact in-game scenarios the official said, “Imagine you need 20 runs off the last six balls and you have Andre Russell sitting in the dug-out as he wasn’t a hundred percent and wasn’t part of the original XI. But now, he can just walk in and go slam-bang and win you the game.”

He continued, “Similarly, say you need to defend six runs off the last over and you have someone like a Jasprit Bumrah sitting in the dug-out. So, what does the captain do? Brings in Bumrah at the end of the 19th over and there you go. The concept has the potential to change the game.”

The BCCI feels this will lead to teams coming up with different strategies and also result in more fan engagement.