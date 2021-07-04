New Delhi: Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma grabbed a lot of attention during the quarterfinal clash in Euro 2020 against Belgium. Donnarumma, who has been rock-solid for Italy in the Euros so far, came into limelight for his flashy goalkeeping gloves. The 22-year-old’s gloves had 288 spikes on the fist and are prized at a whopping £100. Also Read - Euro 2020: Hojberg's Emotional Reaction Sums Up How Determined Are Denmark to Beat All Odds And Lift The Cup | WATCH

Donnarumma made some astonishing saves wearing the gloves which are manufactured by Adidas. These stunning pair of gloves provides an advantage for the goalkeeper while punching the ball. The spikes helped the glovesman to punch the ball more swiftly during crosses. Also Read - EURO 2020 Semifinals Schedule, Fixtures, Timings, Venues, Live Streaming Details: All You Need to Know

Apart from the Italian goalkeepers, some other premier glovesman like, David de Gea, Manuel Neuer and Aaron Ramsdale also wear similar types of gloves. They have become quite a hit amongst the budding goalkeepers as the spikes gave them an advantage. Also Read - Match Highlights England vs Ukraine Updates Euro 2020 Quarterfinals: UKR 0-4 ENG, Harry Kane Inspires England to Seal Semis Spot

Donnarumma has been using them for a long time and has achieved big success wearing them. Italy have conceded only two goals in Euro 2020 so far as the 22-year-old has produced some stellar performances.

However, the former AC Milan goalkeeper doesn’t have any club at the moment after he decided not to extend his contract with the Serie A giants. Donanarumma is in search of a new and better challenge as he is heavily linked with several European giants. It has been reported that the 22-year-old has already agreed on the verbal conditions with Paris Saint-Germain who failed to win the Ligue 1 last season. He will face a tough challenge there for a place in the starting line-up as PSG already had a star goalkeeper in Keylor Navas who had a decent last season.