EXPLAINED: How Harry Kane’s England will use Viagra to boost performance vs Mexico in FIFA World Cup 2026 pre-QF

At high altitudes, this effect can help athletes reduce fatigue, dizziness, and shortness of breath, providing a practical workaround when full physical acclimatization is impossible

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England players allowed to use Viagra against Mexico in Round of 16. (Image credits: IANS)

In what will be a first in the history of the FIFA World Cup, a team will be allowed to use Viagra for their aid to cope with the physical demands of playing in high range areas. According to reports, Thomas Tuchel’s England have been permitted to use the substance to combat the severe high-altitude conditions in which they will face in Mexico City in the Round of 16 in 2 days’ time.