EXPLAINED: How Harry Kane’s England will use Viagra to boost performance vs Mexico in FIFA World Cup 2026 pre-QF

In what will be a first in the history of the FIFA World Cup, a team will be allowed to use Viagra for their aid to cope with the physical demands of playing in high range areas. According to reports, Thomas Tuchel’s England have been permitted to use the substance to combat the severe high-altitude conditions in which they will face in Mexico City in the Round of 16 in 2 days’ time.
The match will take place at the iconic Estadio Azteca, which sits at a challenging 2,200 meters above sea level. This thin air presents a major physical obstacle for teams not accustomed to playing in mountainous regions. According to the World Anti-Doping Agency regulations for 2026, Viagra is not listed as a banned substance, making its usage completely legal for the players.
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While the drug is primarily known for treating erectile dysfunction, it has unique cardiovascular benefits. Medical studies show that it widens the blood vessels in the lungs, lowering blood pressure and allowing oxygen to pump more efficiently throughout the body.
At high altitudes, this effect can help athletes reduce fatigue, dizziness, and shortness of breath, providing a practical workaround when full physical acclimatization is impossible.
England manager Thomas Tuchel has openly expressed deep concern over the atmospheric conditions. The Three Lions played all their group games and their Round of 32 match in the United States. Following a grueling 2-1 comeback victory against DR Congo, England only has a brief 3-day window before facing the tournament co-hosts.
“We will not be ready; we will arrive one day early, but we will not be ready because you cannot be ready in terms of adaptation. The body cannot adapt in three days’ time, it’s just impossible. We need 12 days’ time, 14 days’ time. We don’t have it, so it is a big disadvantage, of course,” England head coach Thomas Tuchel said.
Tuchel admitted that adapting naturally to the altitude in such a short period is physically impossible, handing Mexico a massive home advantage. While it remains unconfirmed if England players will actually choose to take the pills on match day, the medical allowance gives the squad a legal option to handle the extreme environment.
Moreover, they won’t be subject to investigation by the WADA who have gone deep into the subject, carrying out an extensive research to find out that Viagra is not a major performance booster unlike other substances.
England takes on Mexico, at the Estadio Azteca, on Monday, July 6 from 5:30AM (IST) onwards.
Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website. Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
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