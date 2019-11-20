The play-offs involve 16 teams competing in four different paths for the last four slots at UEFA Euro 2020.

Who has qualified?

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales

The final pot allocation for the UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament draw will be published on UEFA.com on Thursday 21 November once confirmed by the UEFA Emergency Panel.

Who are the hosts?

UEFA Euro 2020 is being held across the continent for the first time in the competition’s 60-year history, with 12 host cities in all.

Final and semi-finals, one round of 16 game, three group games

London, England: Wembley Stadium

Three group games, one quarter-final

Baku, Azerbaijan: Olympic Stadium

Munich, Germany: Fußball Arena München

Rome, Italy: Olimpico in Rome

Saint Petersburg, Russia: Saint Petersburg Stadium

Three group games, one round of 16 game

Amsterdam, Netherlands: Johan Cruijff ArenA

Bilbao, Spain: Estadio de San Mamés

Bucharest, Romania: National Arena

Budapest, Hungary: Ferenc Puskás Stadium

Copenhagen, Denmark: Parken Stadium

Dublin, Republic of Ireland: Dublin Arena

Glasgow, Scotland: Hampden Park

Will any hosts qualify automatically?

There will be no automatic qualifiers, with all the nations with host cities required to earn their place at the finals.

How does qualifying work?

The success of the first 24-team UEFA European Championship – UEFA EURO 2016 – vindicated UEFA’s decision to broaden the net for the final tournament, and 24 sides will be involved again at UEFA EURO 2020.

Twenty teams – the top two in each of the ten groups – reached the tournament via the European Qualifiers, running from March to November 2019.

Four more countries will qualify via the new UEFA Nations League, with the decisive play-offs to be staged in March 2020.

How the play-offs for UEFA EURO 2020 work

The format will be the same as for UEFA EURO 2016. The top two in each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

Play-off line-up

Path A: Iceland, Bulgaria/Israel/Hungary/Romania*

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland

Path C: Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Bulgaria/Israel/Hungary/Romania*

Path D: Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus

*A draw will decide which of Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary or Romania would fill the empty slot in Path C, and which three would go into Path A.

Play-offs do not take place until March 2020 – after the conclusion of the conventional European Qualifiers. The EURO play-off berths of any UEFA Nations League group winners who qualify via the European Qualifiers went to the next best-ranked team in their League.

If a League did not have four teams to compete (for example, 11 of the 12 League A teams qualified automatically), the remaining slots were allocated to sides from another League in accordance with the overall UEFA Nations League rankings.

However, group winners could be placed in a play-off group with teams from a higher League. Therefore, should a play-off group including at least one group winner not have enough teams from the same League, the remaining spot(s) have to be filled by teams from a lower League.

he highest-ranked team in each path will play at home against the country ranked fourth, with the nations placed second hosting the third-placed teams in the other semi-final.

Unlike previous play-offs, these will be single-leg knockout matches, with the highest-ranked teams hosting each semi-final. The host for each path’s play-off final will be drawn in advance on 22 November 2019.