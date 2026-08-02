Explained: What is the tussle between FIFA and UEFA all about?

While the immediate crisis has eased following Infantino's withdrawal of the proposal, questions over FIFA's decision-making and its relationship with UEFA are likely to remain a major talking point in world football

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/explained-what-is-the-tussle-between-fifa-and-uefa-all-about-8491057/ Copy

File photo of Gianni Infantino. (Credits: X)

Tensions between FIFA and UEFA have once again come into the spotlight after a major disagreement over the future of the World Cup’s commercial rights and governance. What began as a debate over the apex body’s plans to raise more money from its competitions quickly turned into one of the biggest disputes between the two governing bodies in recent years, with the European association openly challenging FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s leadership.

The issue started when FIFA proposed creating a new commercial company called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE). The plan was to place stakes in some of FIFA’s biggest competitions, including the men’s and women’s World Cups, into the new company and sell part of it to private investors.

FIFA argued that the move would generate massive revenue that could be shared with its member associations and help grow the game around the world.

However, the proposal immediately faced strong opposition from UEFA and several other football bodies. The European FA, led by Alexander Ceferin, questioned both the plan and the way it had been developed, stating such an important decision should not be pushed through without proper consultation.

European football officials also raised concerns that private investment in the World Cup could reduce transparency and place commercial interests ahead of the sport.

The disagreement soon grew bigger. UEFA warned that many of its member associations were prepared to oppose FIFA’s proposal, while officials from other confederations also expressed concerns.

All 55 UEFA member associations unanimously agreed to boycott FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, if FIFA proceeded with its plan to sell a stake in the commercial rights of its competitions.

Several national football associations later backed UEFA’s stand and called for changes in FIFA’s governance.

Facing mounting pressure, Gianni Infantino decided to withdraw the proposal. FIFA confirmed that it would no longer pursue the plan to sell a stake in its competitions, marking a significant climbdown by the world governing body.

UEFA welcomed the decision, saying football’s major tournaments should remain under the control of the sport and not private investors.

Despite the withdrawal, the dispute has not ended. UEFA has maintained that the way the proposal was handled damaged trust between the two organisations. Several football associations have also called for a wider review of FIFA’s leadership and governance, arguing that future decisions must involve greater consultation and transparency.

For now, FIFA has stepped back from its commercial plan, but the episode has exposed growing differences between the world’s governing body and European football.

While the immediate crisis has eased following Infantino’s withdrawal of the proposal, questions over FIFA’s decision-making and its relationship with UEFA are likely to remain a major talking point in world football over the coming months.