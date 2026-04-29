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EXPLAINED: Why are Hardik Pandyas MI team wearing black arm bands vs SRH in IPL 2026 match

EXPLAINED: Why are Hardik Pandya’s MI team wearing black arm bands vs SRH in IPL 2026 match

Big update ahead of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash in IPL 2026 as the players have decided to wear black arm bands.

Why MI players will wear black arm bands ahead of SRH clash

The match no. 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is all set to be played between Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians and Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium. Both teams are set for the match as they get will decide their upcoming journey in the tournament.

Well, ahead of the clash, there’s a big update regarding Mumbai Indians. Due to demise of Mumbai Indians support staff’s daughter, the players will wear arm bands today, to give support and condolence to the family.

This story is in progress, there will be more to come.

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