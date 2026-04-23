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EXPLAINED: Why CSK are wearing black arm bands vs MI in their El Clasico IPL 2026 match

EXPLAINED: Why CSK are wearing black arm bands vs MI in their ‘El Clasico’ IPL 2026 match

Chennai Super Kings paid an emotional tribute to Mukesh Choudhary's mother during their clash against Mumbai Indians, wearing black armbands.

CSK players were seen wearing black armbands vs MI (Picture Credits: IANS)

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings paid tribute to their star pacer Mukesh Choudhary during their high-voltage clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, with players wearing black armbands in memory of their teamamte, Mukesh Choudhary’s mother Prema Devi, who passed away on Tuesday following a prolonged illness. She had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Tata Hospital, where she breathed her last.

Also Read: BIG blow Dhoni’s CSK ahead of IPL 2026 match vs MI, star player has been…

Chennai Super Kings took to their social media handles to confirm that their players would wear black armbands during the match at Wankhede Stadium as a mark of respect for Mukesh’s mother. “This one is for Mukesh’s mother. In her memory and in solidarity with Mukesh, we wear black armbands and play with a little more in our hearts today.”

This one is for Mukesh’s mother.

In her memory and in solidarity with Mukesh, we wear black armbands and play with a little more in our hearts today. pic.twitter.com/OKk6bmPK4e — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 23, 2026

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CSK informed fans about the passing of Mukesh’s mother via social media post

Ahead of the match, Chennai Super Kings shared a social media post informing fans about the passing of Mukesh Choudhary’s mother. “The CSK family mourns the passing of Mukesh Choudhary’s mother. We stand with Mukesh and his family, keeping them in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,”

The CSK family mourns the passing of Mukesh Choudhary’s mother. We stand with Mukesh and his family, keeping them in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 23, 2026

As per a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Mukesh rushed to his hometown in Bhilwara, Rajasthan following Chennai Super Kings suffered a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. He later performed the last rites of his mother alongside his elder brother, Dr Rajesh Choudhary. She had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Tata Hospital.

Mukesh Choudhary joined the CSK camp ahead of MI calsh

After performing the last rites, Mukesh joined the CSK camp. He has also been named in the CSK playing XI against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. So far, Mukesh has represented CSK in only one game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he grabbed two wickets for 21 runs.

Also Read: MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma turn out in ‘El Clasico’ tonight

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma missed the ‘El Clasico’ clash

Coming to the match, despite all the speculations surrounding MS Dhoni’s comeback, he missed the match. Dhoni is yet to feature in thie IPL 2026 season, as he continues to recover from a calf strain sustained just before the tournamnet. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed that the veteran would not be part of the playing XI against Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, former MI captain Rohit Sharma also missed the ‘El Clasico’ as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury sustained during MI’s game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rohit has already missed the previous two matches against Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, and while he was expected to return after his training session photos went viral, but he is not fully match-fit yet. As a result, youngster Danish Malewar has been promoted to open alongside Quinton de Kock.

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