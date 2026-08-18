EXPLAINED: Why Pasindu Sooriybandara made debut for Sri Lanka in 2nd innings of 1st Test vs India at Galle

Sri Lankan debutant Pasindu Sooriybandara was dismissed for a duck in the second innings vs India at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday.

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Pasindu Sooriybandara made his debut vs India in 1st Test at Galle. (Source: X)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test: Sri Lanka had a 26-year-old Pasindu Sooriybandara making debut in the 1st Test vs India at the Galle International Stadium. But unlike most of other cricketers, Sooriybandara was making his debut in the second innings and not the first. In one of the rare occurrences in Test cricket, Sooriybandara became a Test debutant as a ‘concussion substitute’.

Sooriybandara’s delight at making a debut against India lasted only a few minutes though. The young Sri Lankan batter was dismissed for a first-ball duck by left-arm spinner Manav Suthar after coming out to bat at the No. 3 position with the Lankans chasing 372 runs to win in the 4th innings.

The Sri Lankan batter was introduced as a ‘concussion substitute’ for former captain Dinesh Chandimal, who injured his shoulder and head in the second innings of India on Day 4 of the 1st Test on Tuesday. “Pasindu Sooriybandara comes in as the ‘concussion replacement’ for Dinesh Chandimal. Dinesh Chandimal sustained an injury while fielding during the first session of the day fourth day, hitting his shoulder and head hard on the ground. He was taken for a precautionary scan, which was clear, with no signs of internal injury,” a statement by Sri Lanka Cricket said.

India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026: Team Update Pasindu Sooriybandara comes in as the ‘concussion replacement’ for Dinesh Chandimal Dinesh Chandimal sustained an injury while fielding during the first session of the day fourth day, hitting his shoulder and head hard on the ground.… pic.twitter.com/Hx8DuhksF7 — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) August 18, 2026

Sooriyabandara became the fifth player to make his Test debut as a concussion substitute and the first from Sri Lanka. Others are Brian Mudzinganyama from Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka in 2020, South Africa’s Khaya Zondo against Bangladesh in 2022, England’s Matthew Parkinson against New Zealand in 2022 and Bahir Shah from Afghanistan against Bangladesh in 2023.

Sooriybandara came in with a phenomenal record in first-class cricket for Sri Lanka. He has scored 4893 runs in 68 first-class games at an average of 54.36 with 14 hundreds and 23 fifties to his name. He had scored 35 and 4 for Sri Lanka Cricket XI in the three-day warm-up match vs Team India earlier this month.

“Chandimal was subsequently assessed for concussion by the doctor and team physiotherapist on the ground and was ruled out after the assessment. Pasindu Sooriyabandara will replace Dinesh Chandimal as the concussion replacement. The match referee has approved the concussion replacement,” the SLC statement read.

Chandimal had sprinted from deep mid-wicket to deep square leg and threw himself horizontally to stop a shot from KL Rahul, in the fourth over of Indian innings on Tuesday. While he managed to save a couple of runs, he landed hard on his shoulder and tumbled with his neck and shoulder contorting under him.

After collapsing on the other side of the boundary in serious discomfort, he was attended by his teammates, the team physiotherapist and the doctor. Chandimal was seen clutching his neck, head and shoulder many times. He managed to walk back to the dressing room on his own before being taken to hospital for scans.