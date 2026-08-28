EXPLAINED: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not been selected for India U-19 team to face Australia

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not been picked in India Under-19 team to face Australia next month in 'One-day' and 'Multi-day' matches.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not been selected for India Under-19 team to face Australia. (Source: X)

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) junior selection committee announced the squad for India Under-19 team to face Australia in three ‘One-day’ and two ‘Multi-day’ matches in Rajkot and Ahmedabad next month. But to the disappointment of Indian cricket fans, one major name missing from the list of players selected was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from both the squads.

The Rajasthan Royals opener is only 15 years of age and very much eligible to play Under-19 cricket for India. But he last appeared for the Under-19 team in ICC U19 ODI World Cup 2026 in Zimbabwe last year.

Sooryavanshi has become the youngest-ever Indian debutant at the age of 15 years and 99 days on India’s tour of England earlier this year. But the BCCI made a major change in their rules and policies in regards to Under-19 cricket which prevents Sooryavanshi from being selected in the U-19 squad any more.

In 2016, the BCCI decided to bar players from participating in multiple Under-19 World Cup tournaments even if they were eligible. Gujarat Titans all-rounder Washington Sundar could not play the Under-19 World Cup in 2018 because of this very rule.

Before Sundar, Sarfaraz Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Vijay Zol and others did take part in multiple editions of the competition. Sooryavanshi has already played the U-19 World Cup in 2026 and he will not be able take part in another edition.

Sooryavanshi was the 2nd highest run-scorer in the ICC U-19 ODI World Cup 2026 with 439 runs in 7 matches at a strike-rate of 169.49 with 1 century and 3 fifties and a top-score of 175 in the final against England. Instead of Sooryavanshi, the BCCI have called up sons of Indian cricket legends Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid.

Aayavir Sehwag had earned his maiden call-up to the Under-19 team for ‘One-day’ games vs Australia while Anvay Dravid has also retained his berth.

India U19 squad for One-Day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel

India U19 squad for Multi-Day fixtures: Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (15) missed India U-19 squad vs Australia. • Reason: BCCI’s 2016 rule — no player can play more than one U-19 World Cup. He already featured in 2026. Same rule kept Washington Sundar out of 2018 WC. • He’s already made his senior T20I debut vs England.… pic.twitter.com/TE015XEjp8 — Cricket Hub (@Anurag9793) August 28, 2026

When will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi be in action next?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was retained for Rs 1.1 crore by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, should be action next in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting on September 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The 15-year-old Indian opener has also been selected in Shreyas Iyer’s team set to compete at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan from September 19 next month. Team India have got a bye through to the quarterfinals and will begin their campaign on September 28.