EZ vs NEZ Live Cricket Streaming For Deodhar Trophy 2023: How To Watch EZ vs NEZ Coverage On TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the EZ vs NEZ Deodhar Trophy 2023 match to be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground.

The match will start at 1:30 PM IST. (Image Credit: Bcci Tv)

Deodhar Trophy 2023 action continues and the upcoming match is set to take place on July 26 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry between East Zone and North East Zone. In their previous match against the Central Zone, the East Zone showcased their dominance by comfortably chasing down a target of 208 runs, losing only four wickets in the process.

On the other hand, the North East Zone face a challenge with their relatively inexperienced top order. In their last match, they were first bundled out for 208 runs. Their bowling performance was not inspired either and they could only take the solitary wicket while defending the target. The East Zone have to be far better. Their task will be cut out for a young and inexperienced squad against a more settled East Zone squad.

When will the EZ vs NEZ, Deodhar Trophy match be played?

The Deodhar Trophy match between EZ and NEZ will be played on July 26, Wednesday.

Where will the EZ vs NEZ, Deodhar Trophy match be played?

The Deodhar Trophy match between EZ and NEZ will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground.

What time will the EZ vs NEZ, Deodhar Trophy match start?

The Deodhar Trophy match between EZ and NEZ will start at 01:30 PM IST.

How to live stream the EZ vs NEZ Deodhar Trophy match?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the EZ vs NEZ Deodhar Trophy match on the bcci.tv and BCCI app.

How to watch the EZ vs NEZ, Deodhar Trophy match on TV?

The EZ vs NEZ Deodhar Trophy match will not be televised live on any TV channel.

What are the Probable 11s of EZ vs NEZ for their Finals in Deodhar Trophy?

East Zone Probable XI: Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Subhranshu Senapati, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Manisankar Murasingh, Akash Deep, Avinov Choudhury, Mukhtar Hussain, Utkarsh Singh

North East Zone Probable XI: Anup Ahlawat, Nilesh Lamichaney, Jehu Anderson, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Rex Rajkumar, Palzor Tamang, Larry Sangma, Imliwati Lemtur, Lee Yong Lepcha, Khrievitso Kense

