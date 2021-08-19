New Delhi: Nathalie Maillet, the boss of a Formula 1 circuit, passed away tragically on Sunday. Maillet, thr CEO of the Spa-Francorchamps F1 circuit, was shot dead at her home in Gouvy, Belgium. According to several reports, the 51-year-old’s husband Franz Dubois confronted her with her alleged mistress Ann Lawrence Durviaux in the bedroom. He reportedly shot the two women before killing himself as police found three dead bodies at the crime scene.Also Read - F1: Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen British GP Collision, Red Bull Driver Taken to Hospital After Nasty Crash- WATCH VIDEO

The local public prosecutor confirmed that the three bodies (two women and a man) were discovered by the police and claimed that the husband committed the crime before turning the gun on himself.

"At 00:10, the bodies of two women and one man were discovered by the police in a house in Gouvy, all three presenting gunshot wounds," the public prosecutor said in a statement.

“According to our information, the male individual voluntarily used his firearm to kill both women, including his wife, before killing himself.”

However, the police investigation into the shooting continues with forensics are working at the crime scene.

Formula one also put out a statement on Maillet’s sudden demise and paid condolences to her family and friends.

“We are deeply saddened by the awful news that our friend Nathalie Maillet has died,” the statement read.

“The whole of Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to her family and friends. The motorsport community has lost an incredible person and we will all miss her greatly,” it added.

She was also a high-profile figure in motorsport with her involvement in the sport as a team owner and as the co-founder of the VW Fun Cup series.