Logistical restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of Formula 1 races in Azerbaijan, Japan and Singapore. While challenges in preparing the street circuits led to the cancellation of Azerbaijan and Singapore rounds, travel restrictions in Japan due to the coronavirus sealed the fate of the Japanese Grand Prix. Also Read - Terrifying Ordeal: 2 Adivasi Women Hide in Karnataka Forest For a Month After Being Confined, Beaten & Raped

“These decisions have been taken due to the different challenges our promoters face in those countries,” the Formula 1 announced on Friday. Also Read - Unlock 1: Night Curfew From 9 PM to 5 AM Remains But Don't Stop Buses on Highways, Centre Says to States, UTs

“In Singapore and Azerbaijan, the long lead times required to construct street circuits made hosting the events during a period of uncertainty impossible and in Japan, ongoing travel restrictions also led to the decision not to proceed with the race,” the statement said further. Also Read - Opening of Lockdown Not a Hasty Decision, Says Delhi High Court, Imposes Fine on Petitioner

Earlier this month, Formula 1 had announced a revised 2020 calendar with first two of the eight scheduled races to be held in Austria starting July 7.

The cancellation of the three races allows Formula 1 to explore more venues in Europe.

The season was derailed with the cancellation of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March, when the race was called off after a McLaren team member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rounds in Netherlands, Monaco and France have also been cancelled. Originally, the season comprised a record 22 races but now it seems it will be a heavily truncated one.

On Thursday, Formula 1’s motorsports chief Ross Brawn expressed confidence in adding more races in the second half of the season.

“Things are moving fast, but we still have time. We have lots of different options and we’re very confident we’re going to have a great second half of the season,” said Brawn.

“There is a contingency to have an extended European season with another one or two races if needed. I think Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will be the backstop of the season from what we can see at the moment.

“That gives us 10 (in addition to the eight announced already. We’ll find at least five or six good races in the middle,” he added.

(With Agency Inputs)