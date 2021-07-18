Local boy and reigning champion – Lewis Hamilton didn’t disappoint his fans as he overcame the odds and survived a first-lap collision at Silverstone to win the British Grand Prix for a record-extending eighth time on Sunday. Championship leader Max Verstappen, who started from pole position, crashed out of the British GP at speed on the first lap after contact with title rival Hamilton in a wheel-to-wheel battle. Verstappen walked away from the accident with the help of marshals and was taken to the hospital for precautionary checks.Also Read - British GP Live Streaming in India: When And Where to Watch - British Grand Prix F1 Race Online, TV Telecast of Race Day Today

The incident occurred at the fearsome Copse Corner – Turn 9 – after the Dutchman had beaten Hamilton off the line and then repelled several attacks. In a sharp move during the first lap, as Verstappen turned he hit the front tyre of the Mercedes, and his Red Bull flew across the gravel and into the barriers. The FIA race stewards investigated the incident and gave Hamilton a ten-second penalty for causing a collision. Also Read - Formula 1: Max Verstappen Clinches Austrian Grand Prix, Extends Overall Lead Over Lewis Hamilton

Reacting from the hospital, Verstappen accused Formula One world champion Hamilton of “disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour”. “Glad I’m ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track,” the 23-year-old Verstappen tweeted.

“Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes driver – Hamilton, now only eight points behind Verstappen after 10 races, passed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for the lead with two laps to go as a capacity 140,000 crowd rose to cheer him. Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third after obeying team orders to let the former pass through.

The win was the 99th of seven-times world champion Hamilton’s F1 career and fourth of the current campaign.

Red Bull confirmed Verstappen had gone to hospital on the advice of doctors at the circuit. “Following a first lap incident at Copse Corner between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix, we can confirm that Max Verstappen walked away from his car and was immediately taken to the Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre,” a Red Bull statement said.

“Following an assessment by the trackside doctors at Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre, Max Verstappen has been taken to a local hospital for further precautionary tests.