Britain's Lewis Hamilton produced another masterclass of motor racing on Sunday in challenging conditions of the Turkish Grand Prix to register his record-extending 94th victory. With this win, Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's haul of seven F1 Championship titles. Hamilton sealed his latest title with a typically measured masterclass, handling treacherous wet early conditions to claim another clinical win despite starting sixth on the grid.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver matched Ferrari great Schumacher’s seven titles in style, lapping sole title rival and team mate Valtteri Bottas on a nightmare afternoon for the spinning Finn. Also Read - Turkish Grand Prix 2020: Canadian Lance Stroll Takes Career-First Pole Position

Hamilton, who sealed his first title in 2008, was adding to his unprecedented roster of records – most wins with 94, most pole positions, most podium finishes and most consecutive points finishes. Also Read - Formula One Star Lewis Hamilton Edges Michael Schumacher's Record of 92 Grand Prix Wins to Create History

“Thank you so much guys…that’s for all the kids out there who dream the impossible. You can do it too man, I believe in you guys,” he whooped over the radio after taking the chequered flag.

Hamilton’s victory in Istanbul gave him an unassailable lead over his only rival, teammate Bottas, with two races in Bahrain and the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to come.

Hamilton was congratulated after parking up by second-placed finisher Sergio Perez, for Racing Point, and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel who completed the podium in a race full of spins and changes of lead.

The victory was the 94th of Hamilton’s career, three more than Schumacher managed, and came after he started in sixth place and then delivered a masterclass of skill and tyre management.

Bottas, who came home 14th after saying four laps from the end that he wished the race was over already, also offered his congratulations as Hamilton celebrated with his ecstatic teammates.

Mercedes had already won the constructors’ championship for the seventh year in a row.

(With Agency Inputs)