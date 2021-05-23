Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix and took the championship lead from Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton, who finished seventh despite recording the fastest lap of the race. Also Read - Monaco Grand Prix Live Streaming in India: When And Where to Watch F1 Race Online, TV Telecast of Race Day Today

Verstappen was on pole position after pole setter Charles Leclerc of Ferrari didn't start the race due to a last-minute issue with the left driveshaft, which could not be fixed in time.

The Dutchman then held off Mercedes's Valtteri Bottas at the start to hold the lead, which was crucial for the final result as overtaking is almost impossible in Monaco. Verstappen coasted to the finish line after Bottas was forced to retire due to a disastrous pitstop where his tyres didn't come off.



Ferrari at least celebrated a first podium this season with Carlos Sainz in second, followed by McLaren’s Lando Norris, who secured his second podium in 2021. Hamilton had his worst result since the Italian Grand Prix last year, when he was also seventh.