The Schumacher name will make a racing return to Formula One next year as Mick Schumacher — son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher — has signed a multi-year deal with Haas. Mick Schumacher will drive in Formula One for the first time with Haas next season, the team announced on Wednesday. The 21-year-old will get a taste of what is in store when he takes part in free practice ahead of the 2020 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 11 before taking part in testing a few days later. Also Read - Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID-19, Mercedes Driver to Miss Sakhir Grand Prix

“Haas F1 Team has signed Germany’s Mick Schumacher as part of its all-new driver lineup for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship and beyond in a multi-year agreement,” Haas said in a statement. Also Read - Watch: Romain Grosjean Sends Video Message From Hospital Bed After Horrific Bahrain Grand Prix Crash

Schumacher junior, long tipped for a Formula One spot, will partner Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, also 21, in an all-new line-up for the American outfit – Haas. The duo replacing Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen. Also Read - F1 2020 Results: Lewis Hamilton Wins Crash-hit Bahrain GP to Claim 11th Win of The Season; Romain Grosjean Escapes Horror Crash

Meanwhile, Mick currently heads the Formula Two drivers’ standings with one race to go in Bahrain this weekend. He holds a 14-point advantage at the top of the points table — his sophomore season with Prema Racing netting 10 podium finishes to-date, including a pair of stand-out Feature Race victories at Monza and Sochi.

“The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I’m simply speechless,” said Schumacher in a statement.

“I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me. I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents – I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realise my dream of Formula 1,” he added.

Mick’s father – Michael Schumacher, seven-time world champion, was seriously injured in a skiing accident in December 2013 and has not been seen in public since.

“I’m very pleased that we’re able to confirm Mick Schumacher in our driver line-up for next season and I look forward to welcoming him into the team,” said Haas team principal Guenther Steiner.

“The Formula 2 Championship has long served as a proving ground for talent to showcase their credentials and this year’s field has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive in recent seasons. Mick has won races, collected podiums and excelled against some pretty exceptional talent in 2020,” he added.

British driver Lewis Hamilton this year won his seventh Formula One world title to equal Michael Schumacher’s all-time record.

(With Agency Inputs)