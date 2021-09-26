Sochi: Lewis Hamilton created history on Sunday by becoming the only driver in the history of the sport to win 100 races. Michael Schumacher is in second position in the list with 91 wins and Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel is in 3rd with 53 wins. It took 281 races and 14 years for the former McLaren driver to reach to 100 wins.Also Read - Russian Grand Prix 2021 Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch Live F1 Race Today Online, TV Telecast of Race Day Today

“It’s taken a long time to get to 100 and at times, I wasn’t sure it would come,” Hamilton said after winning the Russian GP and also his fifth race in the ongoing season. Also Read - Mercedes-Benz Launches Dreamfest Festive Campaign For A-Class Limousine, GLA, GLC, E-Class Customers, Here is Your Chance to Meet Lewis Hamilton

Lando Norris, who was in pole position surprisingly slipped his way out of the lead with just two laps remaining and the Englishman Hamilton made full use of it. McLaren-Mercedes’ Norris eventually finished seventh in the race. Also Read - Belgian Grand Prix Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch F1 Race Online, TV Telecast of Race Day Today

A momentous day for Lewis Hamilton

A remarkable fightback drive from Max Verstappen#RussianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/sPoC9VEzXe — Formula 1 (@F1) September 26, 2021

14 years, 108 days after his first win… Lewis celebrates his 100th in Sochi#RussianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/UM0Z7PJP2T — Formula 1 (@F1) September 26, 2021

Max Verstappen, from 20th on the grid, finished an incredible second after switching from hards to mediums midway through the race and cruising through the field. And it was Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz who took the final podium place – having briefly led over Norris – with an early switch to hards from mediums.

Valtteri Bottas started 16th but took fifth having pitted for mediums just after Verstappen, while Fernando Alonso started sixth and finished there with a long first stint on hard tyres. Kimi Raikkonen kept his cool to make up places in the late wet conditions and finished eighth – leaving Sergio Perez and George Russell to take the final points for Red Bull and Williams, respectively.

(With Inputs From ANI)