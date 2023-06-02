Home

FA Cup 2023 Final: Manchester United ‘Unlikely’ To Get Antony’s Services Against Manchester City

Antony was stretchered out in the first half of Manchester United's win against Chelsea in the Premier League. He was also ruled out of Red Devils' final EPL game against Fulham.

Manchester United forward Antony lies on the ground against Chelsea. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Manchester United are ‘unlikely’ to get the services of the forward Antony against Manchester City in the FA Cup 2023 final at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Although manager Erik ten Hag stated last weekend that the Brazilian still has a chance to be fit for the Manchester Derby but the Dutchman now says the Brazilian has ‘really small chance’ for the important game.

The 23-year-old Antony was stretchered off in the first half of Manchester United’s win against Chelsea in the Premier League that recently concluded. He was also ruled out of Red Devils final Premier League game against Fulham on the final day of the tournament.

“(It’s) unlikely,” Ten Hag told reporters when asked about Antony’s injury during the pre-match press conference on Friday. “Dos Santos still has a chance, but it’s a really small chance. He didn’t make the progress. So, what I say is he still has a chance, but it’s unlikely he is available.”

Earlier, fellow forward Anthony Martial was ruled out of the final with a hamstring strain. Despite the injury concerns, Ten Hag wants to focus on working with the players available and finish the season on a higher note.

“As I said all the time, I have these questions so many times from you all [the media] about absence from players in the last couple of months, and every time I say the same answer,” added Ten Hag, who will become the fourth Dutchman to feature in the FA Cup final.

“It’s about the players who are available. And every time we were successful, not every time, but a lot of times, many times, we were successful. So, we have a good squad and from a good squad we make a good team,” added the 53-year-old.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are coming into this finl after finishing third in the Premier League and sealing an UEFA Champions League spot for the next season. On the Manchester City retained their Premier League title.

