FA Cup 2023 Final: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma To Grace Manchester Derby At Wembley

Virat Kohli is currently with the Indian cricket team in the United Kingdom for the WTC final 2023 against Australia that starts from June 7.

Virat Kohli bats at nets ahead of the WTC final. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli, who is currently in the United Kingdom for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, has been invited to the FA Cup 2023 final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

According to an ANI report, Virat along with his actress wife Anushka Sharma will be gracing the occasion. The former India captain, who has been in tremendous form over the past 10 months will be crucial to India’s chances in the WTC final that starts on June 7 at The Oval.

Meanwhile, both Manchester City and Manchester United are eyeing their second title of the season. While CIty won the English Premier League few days back, the Red Devils have won the Carabao Cup. It is also the first time the FAC Cup final will witness a Manchester Derby.

