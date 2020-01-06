Liverpool and Chelsea notched up wins in their respective FA Cup third-round matches against Everton and Nottingham Forest and advances to the fourth round draw. Tottenham Hotspur avoided risk of an early elimination, surviving Middlesbrough FC after being rescued by a late equaliser in a draw against Middlesbrough.

Liverpool, who fielded a relatively young side with the team making nine changes, scored through teenager Curtis Jones, whose strike was the only goal of the match. Jones, took a shot from the edge of the box as the ball beat a diving Jordon Pickford into the top corner. Everton, on the other hand, brought out a fully-strengthened side, but were outplayed by their Merseyside rivals.

“I just go out there and try and play my game,” Jones told BBC Sport after the match. “It’s been frustrating at times being on the bench and then getting a taste on the pitch and then being back on the bench.

“I’ve been basically begging to come on but hopefully I’ve topped it off with a good goal. I can’t sum up my emotions. For me it’s huge just being around this team every day and learning from this group of players. There are world-class players all over this team but I think I went out and showed what I could do on the pitch.”

Chelsea cruised to a 2-0 win over Notts with Callum Hudson-Odoi scoring one goal and making another. It took the Blues just six minutes to get themselves on the scoreboard. Hudson-Odoi cut in from right and slotted the ball into the bottom corner, before his shot was parried with Ross Barkley from close range. The Notts were awarded a penalty but the decision was overturned in a VAR review.

The Spurs rallied and saw off and attacking Middlesbrough to keep their FA Cup hopes alive. Ashley Fletcher put Middlesbrough ahead early into the second half before Brazilian Lucas Moura headed in an equaliser 11 minutes later.

In Jose Mourinho’s 12 matches in charge since replacing Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs have kept only one clean sheet.

“At that moment I had the feeling of ‘we are in trouble,” Mourinho said. “But then everyone reacted. I reacted. The boys reacted. Giovani Lo Celso and Lamela helped us a lot. We managed to bring the game to our stadium. It’s a game we don’t need, our squad is short with so many problems — but it’s a game at home and we have to go for it.”