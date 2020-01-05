Manchester City advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 4-1 win over Port Vale at the Etihad on Saturday. Phil Foden made one goal and scored another as City, after a competitive first half, had it rather easy towards the end.

City’s neighbours Manchester United however played out a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. In a shoddy performance, United failed to have a single shot on target with the only two close chances coming from Marcus Rashford and Raul Jimenez, who struck the woodwork twice late in the second-half.

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s early goal – his first in nearly a year – gave City the lead as the ball deflected off defender to beat Scot Brown – but the visitors netted an equaliser 15 minutes later through Tom Pope, who beat Taylor Harwood-Bellis, connecting David Amoos’ cross with a header.

Foden set up a perfect ball for Sergio Aguero to score, but City waited for the VAR review to be conformed before the goal was awarded. Minutes before the hour-mark, City scored a third with Harwood-Bellis beating the goalkeeper and acquired a two-goal cushion, but not without needing another assistance from VAR as he was inches away from being called offside.

“I didn’t quite know how to react to scoring as I’ve not been in a game with VAR before,” Harwood-Bellis said of his goal after the match. “But a couple of Port Vale players said I could be onside, so I got my hopes up and, fortunately, it was given.

“I said to John I was trying to move out of the way and then when it wasn’t offside I said that I meant it! But, to be honest, I did try and move out of the way… but I’ll take it!”

Foden found himself in the middle of a scoring opportunity again 14 minutes before the 90-minute mark when Angelino’s shot had failed to enter the net. An alert Foden capitalised and scored to give City their fourth of the night.