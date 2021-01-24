Manchester City Survive Cheltenham Scare

Manchester City came back strong in the dying minutes of the FA Cup match against fourth-tier Cheltenham on Saturday to win 3-1. Initially, the minnows took the unlikely lead in the 59th-minute of the match when Alfie May broke the deadlock. Also Read - Lionel Messi Misses Out On FIFA 21 Team Of The Year's Starting XI For The First Time Ever; Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski Find a Place

With the game seemingly slipping away from City, Phil Foden in the 81th-minute got the side back on level terms. Three minutes later, Gabriel Jesus got City in the lead before Ferran Torres sealed the deal with a goal. Also Read - Mesut Ozil Effect: Flight Radar Data Shows Over 1M People Followed Former Arsenal Star's Flight Path From London to Istanbul Aircraft

“We learn to suffer, being there, being there and in the end, the quality makes the difference,” Guardiola told reporters after the match. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: PSG Confirm Interest in Barcelona Skipper With Contract Ending Soon

“We know exactly what happens in this type of competition all around the world. We knew how tough it would be. Every [Cheltenham] throw-in was more important than a corner or free-kick. They were completely alive. That is why the FA Cup is nice – everyone can be punished,” he added further.

Southampton Stun Arsenal

This was the match to watch out for as the Gunners were left red-faced by Southampton. The defending champions were shown the door after an own goal by Gabriel made all the difference. The loss also brings an end to the winning streak of Arsenal. They were on a six-game streak.

“We had in the first half more punch and more power,” Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told BT Sport. “In the second half it’s normal they have a lift. We must make the second goal.

“We made one or two chances — Shane Long should have got a penalty. We had early ball wins, but our last decision-making was not always the best. In general our work without the ball was good. It was a good team performance today.”