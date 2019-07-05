West Indies vs Afghanistan: And the Caribbean boys signed off 2019 ICC CWC in style! The Windies were expected to win and they did over Asian minnows Afghanistan by 23 runs. Fabian Allen took a superman-like catch to bring and end to things as Afghanistan folded for 288. So, has Fabian Allen taken the best catch of the tournament, thus far? It was a miscued loft from Shirzad over extra cover and he had got plenty of height on this. Didn’t seem like Allen would get to it but such is the prowess of this young turk that he does so and how. He had to trek with his back to the ball and it was always going away from him. Doesn’t give up though and dives mid-air with a one-handed catch to boot.

Shai Hope bagged the Man of the Match for a brilliant 77 off 92 balls.

“It’s important we got that score on the board. It’s not where we would’ve liked it to be but it’s a learning experience and lot to learn from this. It’s nice to finish on a high and hopefully I can carry on this form for the next series as well,” said Hope at the post-match presentation.