India’s exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals hurt coach Ravi Shastri but he’s happy with the way the team has responded winning three straight Test series, two T20I series and an ODI series since then.

India, one of the favourites to win the title in England, lost to New Zealand in the semi-final.

“For me, the intensity shown by this team is fabulous,” Shastri told IANS. “The way they have bounced back after those 15 minutes in Manchester. That was a bitter pill to swallow and hurt one and all. But then, the ferocity and intensity they have shown after that in the last three months is unbelievable. This is remarkable and that is why I say if you look back 5-6 years, this will have to be one of the most consistent Indian teams ever across all formats.”

Shastri also expressed his happiness over the appointment of former India captain Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI president saying he’s delighted that someone who has played the game is at the helm now.

“I think it is fantastic. I was one of the first to congratulate him when he became the President because I was delighted that more important than anything a BCCI was back in place to put Indian cricket where it belongs both on and off the field. And I was even more delighted that a cricketer should be at the helm at this important phase of Indian cricket,” he said.

He added, “And Sourav having been a fabulous player and captain and been around as an administrator, him becoming the President adds a lot of value.”

After rejecting the proposal for some time, India finally agreed to play day-night Test when Ganguly took charge as the BCCI president. The team management had its reservations and Shastri feels that it will be some time before the issues surrounding the pink ball are addressed.

“I feel the ball will take some time. It will take some time for the manufactures to get the right kind of ball so that people can see that ball in the night and how it gets affected once there is dew. In the twilight session the ball moved a lot and in the last session it just came onto the bat and it started losing its colour. How that can be changed and how the pink ball can maintain everything like the red ball will be the challenge,” he said.