Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Fact Check: After Rohit Sharma Leaves As Mumbai Indians Captain, Sachin Tendulkar Part Ways As Mentor

Fact Check: After Rohit Sharma Leaves As Mumbai Indians Captain, Sachin Tendulkar Part Ways As Mentor

Sachin Tendulkar has been associated with the franchise ever since the first edition in 2008. He played till 2013, and in 78 matches, he scored 2334 runs at an average of 33.83. He had 13 half-centuries and century to his name.

Published: December 18, 2023 8:04 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Fact Check: After Rohit Sharma Leaves As Mumbai Indians Captain, Sachin Tendulkar Part Ways As Mentor
Fact Check: After Rohit Sharma Leaves As Mumbai Indians Captain, Sachin Tendulkar Part Ways As Mentor

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians are making headlines after the franchise appointed Hardik Pandya as the captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. After Rohit Sharma left the captaincy many rumors are floating on the internet.

Trending Now

Now, there is one more rumor floating on the web saying that after Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar also parted ways with the franchise as a mentor are are the viral tweet:

You may like to read

However, India.com found that this is a fake news and Tendulkar is still with Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season. Sachin Tendulkar has been associated with the franchise ever since the first edition in 2008. He played till 2013, and in 78 matches, he scored 2334 runs at an average of 33.83. He had 13 half-centuries and century to his name.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.