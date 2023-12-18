Home

Fact Check: After Rohit Sharma Leaves As Mumbai Indians Captain, Sachin Tendulkar Part Ways As Mentor

Sachin Tendulkar has been associated with the franchise ever since the first edition in 2008. He played till 2013, and in 78 matches, he scored 2334 runs at an average of 33.83. He had 13 half-centuries and century to his name.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians are making headlines after the franchise appointed Hardik Pandya as the captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. After Rohit Sharma left the captaincy many rumors are floating on the internet.

Now, there is one more rumor floating on the web saying that after Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar also parted ways with the franchise as a mentor are are the viral tweet:

Breaking News Sachin Tendulkar stepped down from mentor role of Mumbai Indians. RIP MUMBAI INDIANS pic.twitter.com/qKq17TQF60 — Shubham (@DankShubhum) December 16, 2023

SACHIN TENDULKAR STEP DOWNS It Seems like Sachin Sir was also not in favour to make Hardik Captain over Rohit Sharma or Trade Hardik for Captaincy.

One family is ruined by a Snake UNFOLLOW MUMBAI INDIANS pic.twitter.com/zRjkn2niia — Abhishek (@ImAb_45) December 17, 2023

After sacking Rohit Sharma from the captaincy it is heard that Mumbai Indians have sacked Sachin Tendulkar as a mentor and what Mumbai Indians want to do he has unfollowed five lakh followers from his Instagram in one day. RIP MUMBAI INDIANS #RohitSharma #Sachin #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/EIeaAdWoBn — Ali Umair Shahbaz (@aliumairshahbaz) December 17, 2023

However, India.com found that this is a fake news and Tendulkar is still with Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season. Sachin Tendulkar has been associated with the franchise ever since the first edition in 2008. He played till 2013, and in 78 matches, he scored 2334 runs at an average of 33.83. He had 13 half-centuries and century to his name.

