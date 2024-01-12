Home

BCCI announced the official Indian squad for the first two Test matches against England. Ishan Kishan once again failed to find a spot in the Indian line-up.

New Delhi: The speculations around BCCI being angry at Ishan Kishan took yet another turn after the Indian cricket board announced the Indian squad for the first two Test matches against England that will start on 25 January in Hyderabad. Kishan is currently on a break from cricket and has not been part of it in any form in the past month.

There are rumours all over the internet that BCCI is angry at the young wicket-keeper batter for taking a break from cricket due to mental fatigue and then partying in Dubai. The board has not included him in the Afghanistan and England series as disciplinary action.

These rumours got larger after BCCI named Dhruv Jurel in the Indian squad for the first two Test matches against England as the third wicket-keeping option apart from KL Rahul and KS Bharat.

However, India.com has found out through its sources that these rumours are incorrect. BCCI has not dropped the cricketer as some punishment, Ishan Kishan is currently on a break and has not yet made himself available for selection.

ven Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed this during g a press conference on the eve of the first T20I against Afghanistan.

“No, absolutely not (disciplinary issue). Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan requested a break, which we agreed on in South Africa. We supported it. He has not yet made himself available. I don’t think he has made himself available as yet. When he is available, he will play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection,” Dravid told the reporters in the pre-series press conference.

Squad for first 2 Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan

