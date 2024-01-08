Home

Fact Check: BCCI Didn’t Consider Ruturaj Gaikwad In India Squad For IND vs AFG T20I Series

Ruturaj Gaikwad could not find a spot in the recently announced India squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan.

New Delhi: BCCI recently announced the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match T20I against Ibrahim Zadran that will start from, January 11 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Where fans are extremely thrilled with the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the shortest format of the game, India’s cricket governing body is also facing a lot of backlash for not picking Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan in the squad.

There are lots of rumors flowing around on the internet stating that BCCI didn’t consider Ruturaj Gaikwad for selection in the squad. However, India.com has learned from its sources that the opening batter is still recovering from a finger injury.

Gaikwad injured his right ring finger while fielding in the second IND vs SA ODI match in Gqeberha which also forced him to be ruled out of the Test series later on. Abhimanyu Easwaran was named his replacement for the red-ball leg of the tour. Gaikwad is still recovering from the injury and that was the reason he was not considered for the selection of the Indian squad.

As for Ishan Kishan, the wicket-keeper opted out of the Test series. As per reports, Kishan took that decision due to mental fatigue and needed some break from cricket. Kishan is currently taking some time off cricket and BCCI has not dropped him from the T20I side.

KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, and Mohammed Siraj are the other big names that have been rested for the series. BCCI has also provided their senior players rest considering the upcoming home series against England.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

