Fact Check: BCCI Drops Ishan Kishan From India Squad For IND vs AFG Series

Ishan Kishan is not part of the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan.

New Delhi: BCCI has finally announced the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting from January 11. Where fans are extremely thrilled with the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Indian side for the shortest format of the game, fans are also furious over the absence of young wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan.

There are rumours all over the internet that BCCI has dropped Kishan despite being available for selection and they did the same with KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravindra Jadeja. However, India.com has learned that Rahul, Iyer, and Jadeja have been rested for the series alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

As for Ishan Kishan, the MI batter opted out of the Test series. As per reports, he took that decision due to mental fatigue and needed some break from cricket. Kishan is currently taking some time off cricket and BCCI has not dropped him from the T20I side.

Since January 3, 2023, Kishan has been an integral part of every Indian squad, crisscrossing the globe, yet finding limited playing opportunities.

The journey began with the Sri Lanka series in early January, featuring three T20Is and as many ODIs. Subsequent series against New Zealand and Australia at home followed, where Kishan’s role evolved as he opened the innings in the initial matches of the 50-over World Cup. However, the return of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul’s role behind the stumps led to Kishan warming the bench.

Undeterred, Kishan showcased his prowess in the T20I series against Australia, delivering two impactful half-centuries. Despite the strong performances, the South Africa tour saw the team management favoring Jitesh Sharma over him in the T20Is.

The grueling schedule continued, with Kishan part of the intra-day squad and the Test squad in South Africa. However, facing the prospect of more time on the bench, he took the courageous decision to step back temporarily, citing the toll on his mental and physical well-being.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

