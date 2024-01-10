Home

There are rumours on the internet that BCCI has dropped Ishan Kishan from the Indian team because he was partying in Dubai.

New Delhi: Ishan Kishan’s absence from the Indian squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan has started countless rumours. The latest one being that BCCI has dropped the wicket-keeper batter from the series as disciplinary action because he was partying in Dubai after taking a break from cricket due to mental fatigue.

However, India.com has learned from its sources that Kishan is still taking some time off cricket and BCCI has not dropped him from the T20I side. Even Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed this during g a press conference on the eve of the first T20I at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

“No, absolutely not (disciplinary issue). Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan requested a break, which we agreed on in South Africa. We supported it. He has not yet made himself available. I don’t think he has made himself available as yet. When he is available, he will play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection,” Dravid told the reporters in the pre-series press conference.

Since January 3, 2023, Kishan has been an integral part of every Indian squad, crisscrossing the globe, yet finding limited playing opportunities.

The journey began with the Sri Lanka series in early January, featuring three T20Is and as many ODIs. Subsequent series against New Zealand and Australia at home followed, where Kishan’s role evolved as he opened the innings in the initial matches of the 50-over World Cup. However, the return of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul’s role behind the stumps led to Kishan warming the bench.

Undeterred, Kishan showcased his prowess in the T20I series against Australia, delivering two impactful half-centuries. Despite the strong performances, the South Africa tour saw the team management favoring Jitesh Sharma over him in the T20Is.

The grueling schedule continued, with Kishan part of the intra-day squad and the Test squad in South Africa. However, facing the prospect of more time on the bench, he took the courageous decision to step back temporarily, citing the toll on his mental and physical well-being.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

