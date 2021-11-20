Is it even possible for a human to bowl a delivery at a speed in excess of 200 kph? It has not happened to date. But on Friday, Hasan Ali clocked 219 kph on the speed gun against Bangladesh in the opening T20I. But, was it real? Not just Hasan Ali, but spinner Muhammad Nawaz also bowled 148 kph.The images and videos of the delivery have gone viral. But again, fans and plaudits who have a sound knowledge of the game know very well that it is not humanly possible. So was it an error on the speed gun? In all probability, yes!

Fastest in cricket history ? 🤔

219 Kph

حسن علی غصہ ہی کر گئے۔ 😄#PakvsBan @shoaib100mph @RealHa55an pic.twitter.com/DN7TcXMXJ7 — AttaUrRehmanAbbasi (@attaabbasi6) November 19, 2021

It was not a cruise for Pakistan as they had to fight to win. The Babar Azam-led side managed to win the match by four wickets. Chasing 128 to win, Pakistan made a meal of their run chase.

After the game, Babar admitted that the wicket was not conducive for batters while he went on to hail his bowlers.

“Wicket was a little difficult. Credit to the middle order, the way they showed the skills. Fakhar, Khushdil, the way Nawaz finished. Gave away 15-20 more runs. But this is cricket, happens in T20. Credit to the bowlers the way they bowled,” Babar said at the post-match presentation.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 127/7 in 20 overs (Afif Hossain 36, Mahedi Hasan 30*; Hasan Ali 3-22, Mohammad Wasim Jr 2-24) lost to Pakistan 132/6 in 19.2 overs (Fakahr Zaman 34, Khushdil shah 34; Taskin Ahmed 2-31) by 4 wickets