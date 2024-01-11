Home

Sports

FACT CHECK: Did Rohit Sharma ABUSE Shubman Gill After Getting RUNOUT?

FACT CHECK: Did Rohit Sharma ABUSE Shubman Gill After Getting RUNOUT?

Miscommunication between the Indian openers resulted in Rohit Sharma's run out. Indian captain was really furious at Shubman Gill after that.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian captain got furious at his opening partner Shubman Gill as some on-field miscommunication resulted in Rohit Sharma’s run out on the very second ball of the Indian innings. India came out to chase 159 runs in 20 overs at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, on January 11.

Trending Now

The video of Rohit Sharma’s angry reaction on Shubman Gill is taking over the internet by storm. Some fans also believe that Rohit abused Gill out of anger. However, it can not be confirmed yet if the skipper used any cuss words against the young opener to express his anger.

You may like to read

A big mix-up between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma goes for a duck.#INDvAFG #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/vPT8wPHrB1 — Ramsa Chaudhary (@Ramkishor_jaat_) January 11, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.