Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Attend Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony In Ayodhya? Know Exact Details

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were personally invited by the representatives to attend the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Virat Kohli was last seen in India colours was against Afghanistan in the T20I series. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli was one of the cricketing personalities to be invited to the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya held on January 22. While the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad, Anil Kumble, Ravindra Jadeja and Mithali Raj were spotted at the momentous occasion of Ram Lalla’s (child Lord Ram) homecoming, Kohli’s absence in the event made all the headlines.

However, a video of Kohli in a black kurta is going viral on social media, surrounded by security personnel with an ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) user claiming it from the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. Not just the video, a local newspaper also printed Kohli’s picture (with the same black kurta) along with the numerous celebrities who attended the event.

Guys, this is the video, Virat Kohli attended Ram Mandir Pran Prathishtha ceremony yesterday. It’s exclusive video pic.twitter.com/dAcLrpjH1j — r4hul (@flickshott18) January 23, 2024

Upon detailed research, it was found that Kohli’s picture and video were from his visit to Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal’s residence last year in September. Notably, Kohli visited Kanal’s house to seek the blessing of Lord Ganpati before the Asia Cup 2023.

If the newspaper image is to be considered, it looks like the publication mistakenly used an old photograph or it had been morphed. It is also to be noted that Kohli on Monday (January 22) withdrew from the first two Test matches against England citing personal reasons.

Kohli attended Ram Mandir but the media didn’t give coverage. Shame on those Kohli fans who abused him yesterday. pic.twitter.com/TxuzcwPaR6 — CHADitya 🚩 (@CHADitya_18) January 23, 2024

The BCCI stated that Kohli spoke with India captain Rohit Sharma, Indian team management and the selectors about his decision to not play in the first two games. The Indian cricket board also requested the media and fans to respect Kohli’s privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.