FACT CHECK! Has Virat Kohli Already Been Ruled Out of 3rd Test at Rajkot vs ENG by BCCI?

Ind vs Eng: Kohli has not connected with the Indian board and then, there are claims that he is set to become a father again and that is why he has taken time off the game.

Vizag: Multiple reports on social space claim that Virat Kohli will miss the third Test at Rajkot, but how much of it is actually true? Well, officially Kohli is still available for the third Test as he had asked permission for a break for only the first two Tests. But, as per latest reports, Kohli has not connected with the Indian board and then, there are claims that he is set to become a father again and that is why he has taken time off the game. Another report recently in Cricbuzz claimed that he is abroad and that started the speculation over will he or won’t he play the Rajkot Test.

“Virat hasn’t made himself unavailable for 3rd Test yet. He only informed us about the first two Tests. So, he is available for selection unless he says otherwise. There will be more clarity in a day or two,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

