Fact Check: Mitchell Starc To Miss IPL 2024 Due To Alyssa Healy’s Pregnancy

Healy said Starc becoming the most expensive player in the history of the cash-rich league at Rs 24.75 crore was justified due to the hard work he has put in and for giving preference to the country over IPL money.

New Delhi: Mitchell Starc who is the most expensive pick from the mini-auction for Indian Premier League 2024 has been again in the headlines because of a viral social media post claiming that he will miss the upcoming season of the cash-rich league for Kolkata Knight Riders.

A post on social media has claimed that the Australian speedster will miss the entire season of IPL because his wife Alyssa Healy is five months pregnant and during the time of cash-rich league he will be on a break to focus on his child.

Here is the viral post:

Big blow for KKR, Alyssa Healy is 5 months pregnant, Mitchell starc likely to miss IPL to focus on his child. pic.twitter.com/9aKd41qW9u — Mufadaal Vohra (@muffadaal_vohra) December 20, 2023

However, India.com finds out that all this is fake and the speedster will play the IPL as of now his wife Alyssa Healy is not pregnant and is currently in India for the Test series. In the ongoing 1st Test match Healy slammed 38 runs in 75 balls and Deepti Sharma picked up her wicket.

Earlier, Alyssa Healy on described husband Mitchell Starc’s groundbreaking deal in the 2024 IPL Auction as an “incredible moment” and a “fantastic day.” Healy said Starc becoming the most expensive player in the history of the cash-rich league at Rs 24.75 crore was justified due to the hard work he has put in and for giving preference to the country over IPL money.

The 33-year-old Healy, who jokingly said she would not answer any questions related to IPL, described it as “it is as it is”.

“All right. We’ll get the IPL out of the way, will we? Look, it is what it is. it’s an amazing moment for Mitch,” said Healy.

She said the massive interest that Starc generated was justified because of the hard work he has put in and the sacrifice he has made by missing the IPL for eight years.

“I think it’s a great justification for the hard work that he’s put in and probably some of the choices that he’s made over the last eight years — to put his country first. So, yeah, a cool day,” Healy added.

The Australian women’s team captain, who comes from a cricketers family as her uncle Ian Healy played for Australia, said she was not partying during the auction but was rather working in the gym ahead of the series against India.

