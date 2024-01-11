Home

Fact Check: Mohammed Shami Sends His Arjuna Award To Ex-Wife As Reply To All Fake Allegations

Mohammed Shami is curently on the road to recovery and the legendary pacer will likely to feature in the upcoming Test series against England.

New Delhi: India veteran pacer Mohammed Shami recently won the Arjuna Award for his best bowling performance in the recently concluded ODI World Cup where hosts India ended their campaign after losing in the final against Australia. Now, the cricketer is making headlines once again after social media posts claiming that he sent his Arjuna Award to his ex-wife Hasin Jahan.

A total of 26 athletes and para-athletes were conferred the Arjuna Awards for their outstanding performance in sports and games in 2023.

The post went viral on social media in no time and many cricket fans reckoned this as true news, However, after seeing the post, India.com researched to find out the reality behind this photo, here is the picture claiming that Shami gave his award to wife Hasin Jahan.

However, India.com found out that the post is fake and Mohammed Shami has not given his award to anyone and the veteran pacer is currently on the road to recovery for the upcoming Test match series against England.

Despite acknowledging slight stiffness in his ankle, Shami has commenced training sessions, believing he will be ready to rejoin the action in the England series.

“My rehabilitation is well on track and the medical experts at NCA are happy with my progress. There is slight stiffness in my ankle but that’s fine. I have started my training sessions and I believe I will be able to make a comeback in the England series,” Shami told Times of India.

The pacer was included in the Test squad against South Africa but his availability was subject to fitness. The BCCI later in a press release stated that Shami has not been cleared by the Medical Team and the fast bowler was then ruled out of the two Tests.

