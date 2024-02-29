Home

Fact Check: MS Dhoni Visits Gurudwara To Support Farmers Protest

MS Dhoni had visited the Gurudwara in 2022 in London.

New Delhi: Former India captain MS Dhoni is making headlines after a photo went viral on social media where the Chennai Super Kings skipper was seen outside Gurudwara. Several social media users have shared that photo and claimed that the former India skipper is in support of protesting farmers.

However, India.com found out that the circulating photo of MS Dhoni is old. That photo is from 2022 when the cricketer visited a Gurudwara in the United Kingdom.

The photo which has been shared on social media says that, Mahendra Singh Dhoni didn’t go to Ram mandir Pran prathisthan after being invited but he has visited Gurudwara today during ongoing Farmer’s protest. MSD is a man with spine who is still upholding secular values.

Mahendra singh Dhoni didn’t go to Ram mandir Pran prathisthan after being invited but he has visited Gurudwara today during ongoing Farmer’s protest. MSD is a man with spine who is still upholding secular values ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YFvu2LTslj — Dr Nimo Yadav Commentary (@niiravmodi) February 26, 2024

Dhoni is arguabaly the best Indian captain bacuase under his captaincy India won all the ICC trophies of that time.

Dhoni is currently in Ranchi preparing for the upcoming Indian Premier League where he will lead his farnchise Chennai Super Kings. CSK will start their IPL camp in the first week of March. MS Dhoni-led CSK will play their opener clash on March 22 followed by opening ceremony they will face Royal Challengers Bangalore for the opener clash of the tournament at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

With the General Elections up ahead, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the first two weeks of the IPL 2024, commencing from March 22 to April 7.

The partial schedule released on Thursday by IPL comprises 21 matches, to be played across 10 cities, with each team playing a minimum of three matches and a maximum of five. However, as per this schedule, there will only be five days between the anticipated May 26 IPL final and June 1, when the men’s T20 World Cup will begin in the USA and the Caribbean.

