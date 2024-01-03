Fact Check: Nandre Burger Apologises To Virat Kohli By Touching His Feet For Unnecessary Sledging

Home

Nandre Burger was seen touching the feet of Virat Kohli and the post claiming that Burger apologized to Kohli after sledging him in the Test.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Nandre Burger are making headlines after South African paces show on-field aggression to the former India captain in the ongoing Day 1 of India vs South Africa 1st Test at Newlands, Cape Town.

Now a photo is going viral on social media where Nandre Burger was seen touching the feet of Virat Kohli and the post claiming that Burger apologized to Kohli after sledging him in the Test. However, India.com found that this is a morphed photo and nothing like that happened in the field. Here is the post:

Finally N. Burger fall into Virat Kohli’s feet after the huge sledging fight in India vs South Africa 2nd Test pic.twitter.com/Gzd1wsKYfq — Crickaith (@Crickaith) January 3, 2024

Even, Virat Kohli as seen giving high-five to Nandre Burger for his amazing bowling performance in the second session. Burger was one of the best bowler so far for the Proteas as he picked up three wickets including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Where Iyer was unable to score a single run.

Earlier, Team India bowled out the hosts for just 55 runs where Mohammed Siraj was seen in lethal form as he picked up six wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar picked up two wickets each.

At this point of time Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are steady on the field and India took the lead of 89 runs. South Africa pacers are looking for another breakthrough.

