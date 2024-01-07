FACT CHECK: Reality Behind MS Dhoni’s SMOKING Video That is Now Going VIRAL!

Home

MS Dhoni is often seen doing fitness training and obviously, it's his exercise and lifestyle that made him fit to appear in the fast-paced T20 cricket.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is once again making headlines after his video of smoking hookah went viral on social media. Some fans even lashed out at the former India captain for smoking sheesha in that video.

MS Dhoni is often seen doing fitness training and obviously, it’s his exercise and lifestyle that made him fit to appear in the fast-paced T20 cricket. Dhoni is the oldest skipper in IPL as of now. The 42-year-old is leading the franchise with an example as they won their fifth title in the last season, beating defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Here is the video of MS Dhoni that is going viral on social sphere:

However, when India.com got to know about that video we found out that the video that is going viral is part of an advertisement, the legendary skipper did that for an ad.. If you watch this video carefully, actor Sunny Singh is also there with former India captain and before this video Dhoni was spotted with rapper MC Stan.

MS Dhoni will start working in the nets soon as part of preparation for IPL 2024. After captaining CSK to IPL 2023, their fifth championship win, Dhoni underwent a left knee surgery in Mumbai after having issues with it during the tournament, especially restricting his movement while running between the wickets. Viswanathan also said CSK may start its preparatory camp in Chennai in the first week of March.

In the recent IPL Player Auction, CSK got six players in Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman and Aravelly Avanish Rao.

