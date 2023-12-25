Home

Sports

Fact Check: Rohit Sharma To Return For T20 World Cup 2024 As Indian Captain

Fact Check: Rohit Sharma To Return For T20 World Cup 2024 As Indian Captain

Rumours around Rohit Sharma's return in T20 World Cup 2024 as Indian captain are taking over the internet.

Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will face Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, starting from 26 December. However, ahead of the big red-ball clash between two cricketing giants, rumours around Rohit returning for T20 World Cup 2024 as Indian captain has surfaced on the internet.

Trending Now

The rumours started spreading after the Indian skipper’s pre-match press conference, where Rohit was asked “When you talk about desperation to win, do you mean the T20 WC?”

You may like to read

Rohit did not directly answer this but said “Whenever the boys get the opportunity, they have to perform. I know what you are trying to say, you will get the answer soon.”

Fans across the social space are trying to use this statement from the Indian captain to create buzz about his return to the T20 World Cup 2024 as the skipper. However, neither Rohit or anyone from the BCCI made any official announcement on this matter.

The upcoming red-ball series will be Rohit Sharma’s first assignment after the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The Indian team have never won a Test series in South Africa. They would like to put an end to this losing streak and finally conquer the Proteas’ land.

December 26 will also mark the start of India’s quest for a first-ever Test series victory in South Africa, a country where they have come very close to winning one, only to fall agonisingly short. In 2021/22, they had a 1-0 lead in the three-game series, only to squander it and lose the series 2-1.

Ahead of the big red-ball clash Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has backed KL Rahul as the team’s wicket-keeper.

“I felt the way he kept in the World Cup, he worked really hard and was impressive. It gives us the option to play a solid batter in the middle order. He does most of things right when he bats in the middle order in ODIs. He knows the situation and how to bat. I am not sure how long he wants to keep but as long as he does, he’ll do well,” said Rohit Sharma in the press conference on the eve of the first IND vs SA Test.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.