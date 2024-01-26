Home

Sports

Fact Check: Shoaib Malik’s BPL Contract Terminated For Fixing? Cricketer Explains

Fact Check: Shoaib Malik’s BPL Contract Terminated For Fixing? Cricketer Explains

Fact Check: Shoaib Malik's BPL Contract Terminated For Fixing? Cricketer Explains

Fact Check: Shoaib Malik's BPL Contract Terminated For Fixing? Cricketer Explains

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain is making headlines after his contract with Bangladesh Premier League got terminated. There were speculations that his contract got terminated because of match-fixing where he bowled three no-balls in an over while playing for Fortune Barishal franchise.

Trending Now

Now the all-rounder cleared all these speculations via his X account, these are all fake rumors. He explained that he had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai.

You may like to read

Official statement ;

I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumors circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a… pic.twitter.com/kmPqPt1nxv — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 26, 2024

“I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumors circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai” said Shoaib in a tweet.

“I extend my best wishes to Fortune Barishal for their upcoming matches, and if needed, I am available to support them if needs be. I have always found joy in playing the game and will continue to do so” tweet further stated.

“I want to emphasize the importance of exercising caution when it comes to rumors, especially those circulating recently. I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumors. It’s crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it. Falsehoods can harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion. Let’s prioritize accuracy and rely on credible sources to ensure a clear understanding of the facts. Thank you for your understanding and diligence. Thank you for your love & support as always” Malik Concluded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.