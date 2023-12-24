Home

Fact Check: Sourav Ganguly, Delhi Capitals Ready To Trade Rohit Sharma From Mumbai Indians

There are rumours that Sourav Ganguly is upset with Rohit Sharma's treatment in Mumbai Indians and is ready to trade him to Delhi Capitals.

New Delhi: Rumours around Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians have been the biggest buzz across social media ever since the five-time IPL-winning franchise Mumbai Indians appointed the star all-rounder as the new MI skipper for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2023. One such major rumour is of Rohit joining the Delhi Capitals.

A quote that is said to be from Sourav Ganguly, the mentor of Delhi Capitals is going viral on the internet stating, “Mumbai Indians messed with Rohit Sharma. He made that franchise famous. We are ready to trade Rohit Sharma in our team.”

However, India.com found that this is a fake quote. Neither Sourav Ganguly nor anyone from the Delhi Capital’s management have said anything like that. There were reports that DC have approached MI during the trading window for Rohit but Mumbai turned it down but nobody from the DC camp made any remark against the Mumbai-based franchise or a possible trade of the Indian skipper.

During the IPL 2024 Auction, a senior MI official confirmed that Rohit will be staying with Mumbai Indians. “Rohit is not going anywhere, nor will any player. The news reports are totally fake and false. No MI player will be leaving us, nor will be traded by us,” a senior Mumbai Indians official was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz on the sidelines of the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai

“Every player was taken into confidence before the decision was made. Rohit too was informed, and he is very much part of the decision-making process,” the official added.

However, with IPL 2024, Rohit’s ten-year reign of leading Mumbai Indians and winning five IPL trophies in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 will come to an end. Rohit developed into an astute leader ever since he took over mid-way from Ricky Ponting in the 2013 IPL season and earned widespread praise for making bowling and fielding placement changes quickly, with an emphasis on being tactically sharp and firmly controlling the proceedings of the game.

Overall, Rohit captained in 158 IPL matches, winning 87 games, losing 67 matches, and four fixtures ending in a tie, with his win percentage standing at 55.06.

Mumbai Indians had a great time at the auction table as well and they added some really big names like Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, and Mohammad Nabi into their squad along with some good young talent.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Squad: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma

