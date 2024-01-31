Home

Fact Check: Virat Kohli Misses 2 Test Against England Due To Mother’s Health Issue

New Delhi: Since Virat Kohli took a break from the first two Test matches against England the cricketers and fans are speculating on various reasons behind the cricketers’ decision to miss the matches against Three Lions.

Now several reports are claiming that Kohli’s mother Saroj Kohli is unwell and that is why the cricketer took a break from the first two Test matches. India.com finds out that these all are rumors and his mother is well.

Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli cleared up the rumors by sharing a story on his Instagram, here is the picture:

Instagram story by the brother of Virat Kohli. – All the news about the mother of Virat Kohli is fake. pic.twitter.com/TBDP1PwWfh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 31, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Kohli (@vk0681)

“Hello everyone, I have noticed that there is this fake news about our moms health been circulating around. Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also I would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information. Thanks everyone for your concern” said Virat Kohli’s brother.

Apart from Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul will also miss the second Test match against England which will start from February 02 at Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium – Visakhapatnam.

This is the first time in 12 years that both Ravindra Jadeja and Kohli are missing a Test match together. However, BCCI have announced the replacement for both Jadeja and KL Rahul.

“Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad. Rahul complained of right quadriceps pain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo,” the BCCI said in a release.

India’s updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.