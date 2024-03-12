Home

FACT CHECK: Virat Kohli Set to be Dropped From India’s T20 World Cup Squad?

With the T20 World Cup around the corner, there is much speculation over Kohli's spot in the side.

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in the history of IPL.

Mumbai: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter in the world across formats. With the T20 World Cup around the corner, there is much speculation over Kohli’s spot in the side. What is the truth? So is Kohli going to be part of India’s T20 World Cup squad? Such questions are being asked by fans over Kohli. The truth is that there is no confirmation on this. A BCCI official was recently quoted as saying that Kohli has to play the IPL and do well to make it to the T20 WC side.

“As far as we know, he will play IPL. But when is Virat joining squad is up to him and his franchise. We haven’t heard from him as he is on a break. For sure, IPL will play a massive role in selection of all players,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Kohli was not part of the India team that hosted England for a five-match Test series as he was on paternity break. Kohli became father for the second time and hence was spending a lot of time with Anushka Sharma in London.

The former India captain is expected to join the RCB camp next week for the RCB Unbox Event on March 19 in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Final Squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Cameron Green, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Manoj Bhandage, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabudessai, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

