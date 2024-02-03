Home

FACT CHECK: Virat Kohli To Miss England Test Series As Ex-India Skipper Expecting 2nd Child

Virat Kohli's availability for the remaining Test series is under lots of question after the news of him expecting a second child came out.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli ruled himself out of the first two Test against England due to personal reasons. However, after days of speculation his RCB teammate, AB de Villiers revealed that Virat and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child soon and it is the reason he missed the red-ball matches against Ben Stokes’ side.

“All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else,” AB de Villiers revealed in his YouTube show.

De Villiers revealed that he had a conversation with Kohli over text and said “So I wrote to him ‘Been wanting to check in with you for a while now biscuits. How are you?’. He said ‘Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well.”

“Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that,” he added.

However, this has started new speculations around Virat’s availability for selection in the remainder of the Test series against England. BCCI is yet to announce the Indian squad for the remaining three Test matches and the only question is will Kohli extend his break from cricket and spend more time with his family.

There is yet no confirmation on this but as per recent reports, BCCI is delaying the squad announcement so they can get confirmation from Virat Kohli for his availability for the remaining Test matches. In a few days, the curtains around this would be lifted when the Indian cricket board announces the squad.

Currently, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is taking on Ben Stokes’ England in the 2nd Test at Vizag. India have managed to gain a 171 runs lead at the end of day 2 in Vizag, on February 3. The Indian team is looking strong but would be hoping that Virat joins the team after this Test.

Virat’s skills and experience will be India’s best asset in the middle order against England. The only thing India currently lack in their batting is the experienced line-up. Apart from Rohit and Rahul, no other batter possess lot of experience in Test cricket.

